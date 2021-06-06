McLaren mourns the death of co-owner Ojjeh

McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has died at the age of 68, the Formula One team said on Sunday.

Saudi-born businessman Ojjeh had been a shareholder in the Woking-based former champions since 1984, working with then-principal Ron Dennis. McLaren said he had died in Geneva.

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56% stake while Ojjeh's holding was 14%.





All at F1 are shocked and saddened by the passing of Mansour Ojjeh



Stefano Domenicali: "Mansour was someone with incredible talent, passion and energy and was a giant of our sport. I will miss him greatly and so will the whole F1 community." pic.twitter.com/TWoUMzqpXN — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2021

"Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success. He was a true racer in every sense," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown.



With Mansour on board McLaren won seven of their eight constructors world titles since 1984 and 10 of their 12 drivers' crowns.

Lewis Hamilton, who won the first of his seven world titles at McLaren, said before the start of Sunday's grand prix in Baku: "I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh.

"He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile. I am so grateful to have known such a man. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always."



