Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach

The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the 'parc ferme' area "in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure".

Published : Jun 05, 2023 09:07 IST , MONTEMELO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Lewis Hamilton driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes 10,000 euros ($10,705.00) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One’s post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively at the Circuit de Catalunya, the team’s first double podium of the season.

The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the ‘parc ferme’ area “in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure”.

The procedure states that “driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded.”

