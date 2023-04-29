Motorsport

National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Abdul Shaikh, Saravanan and Jagathishree win on first day

While Shaikh topped in the 2-Stroke 131-165cc and Up to 130cc categories, Jagathishree (One Racing) from Chennai emerged winner in the Girls class while another local rider Saravanan E claimed the honours in the 4-Stroke Up to 165cc (Super Sport Indian) category.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 23:30 IST
Winners All (left to right) - Saravanan E, Abdul Shaikh and Jagathishree. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru riders dominated the proceedings with Abdul Shaikh scoring a double as the first round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 got off to a fine start at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.

The day’s proceedings were delayed by about two hours due to heavy showers, but the promoters, Madras Motor Sports Club, stepped up to the challenge and completed the day’s scheduled programme.

The event concludes on Sunday, which will see the “big boys” on their superbikes competing for the honours with practice runs in the morning followed by the final runs in the afternoon.

The first round received about 100 entries with the 2022 National champions on hand to defend their titles.

Results (Provisional):
4-Stroke Up to 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Saravanan E (Chennai) (14.346secs); 2. Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) (14.360); 3. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) (14.562).
Girls (4-Stroke Up to 165cc, Novice): 1. Jagathishree (Chennai, One Racing) (16.515); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Ultimate 1) (16.965); 3. Soundari Sindy A (Chennai, AS Motorsports) (16.992).
2-Stroke 131-165cc (Super Sport): 1. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (13.072); 2. Shashi Kiran (Bengaluru) (13.425); 3. Manoj Kumar (Chennai) (13.515).
2-Stroke Up to 130 (Super Sport): 1. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (13.468); 2. Mohamed Rafiq (Bengaluru) (13.505); 3. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (13.800).

