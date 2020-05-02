Moto GP: Joan Mir follows Alex Rins in staying with Suzuki

Joan Mir has followed Alex Rins in signing a contract extension with Suzuki, declaring it a "dream come true" to remain with the team.

After his debut MotoGP season last year, during which he collected 92 points to finish 12th in the standings, Mir has agreed to a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins fellow Spaniard Rins in committing to Suzuki through the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, much to the delight of the former Moto3 champion.

"I'm extremely happy to sign with Suzuki for another two years - renewing is the best thing that could happen and it’s a dream come true again! It’s really important for me to continue because now I have more time to learn and more time to show my potential," Mir said.

"Two years can go by quickly, but I am ready to arrive at a higher level, and we are working every day to make that happen.

"I am also so pleased on a personal level because I have a really good team and crew around me.

"I really want to thank everyone at Suzuki for their confidence in me, and let’s see if I can get the results that we’re capable of.”

Mir and Rins will hope to get back out on their bikes soon, with this year's MotoGP calendar decimated by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Races in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland were recently cancelled due to the pandemic, though it is still hoped 10 events can be staged in 2020.