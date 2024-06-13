MagazineBuy Print

Moto GP: Bastianini, Vinales to race for revamped Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025

Italian Bastianini, who is fourth in the driver’s standings for the 2024 championship, has five race wins in MotoGP while Spaniard Vinales has won 10 races. 

Published : Jun 13, 2024 14:21 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Enea Bastianini celebrates his second place on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix.
FILE PHOTO: Enea Bastianini celebrates his second place on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Enea Bastianini celebrates his second place on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will join a rebranded Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025, the motorcyle manufacturer said on Thursday.

Bastianini, who will be leaving Ducati, and Vinales, who will be joining from Aprilia, will be equipped with factory KTM RC16s, while the team’s colours will revert to orange, after two years in red GasGas livery.

“We are proud that these two talented riders have decided to ride our bikes. It shows we’ve followed the right road, and our technology can fight at the front for the championship,” Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said in a statement.

Italian Bastianini, who is fourth in the driver’s standings for the 2024 championship, has five race wins in MotoGP while Spaniard Vinales has won 10 races. 

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Enea Bastianini /

Maverick Vinales

