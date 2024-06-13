Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will join a rebranded Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025, the motorcyle manufacturer said on Thursday.
Bastianini, who will be leaving Ducati, and Vinales, who will be joining from Aprilia, will be equipped with factory KTM RC16s, while the team’s colours will revert to orange, after two years in red GasGas livery.
“We are proud that these two talented riders have decided to ride our bikes. It shows we’ve followed the right road, and our technology can fight at the front for the championship,” Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said in a statement.
Italian Bastianini, who is fourth in the driver’s standings for the 2024 championship, has five race wins in MotoGP while Spaniard Vinales has won 10 races.
Latest on Sportstar
- Moto GP: Bastianini, Vinales to race for revamped Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025
- Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Live Updates: India opts to bat; Priya Punia dismissed early
- Euro 2024: Koeman adds Joshua Zirkzee to Dutch squad, fills 26-player quota
- T20 World Cup 2024: England coach Matthew Mott hopes Josh Hazlewood’s comments were tongue-in-cheek
- NBA Finals: Tatum, Brown help Celtics hold off Dallas rally for 106-99 win, take 3-0 lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE