MotoGP: Ducati 'very close' to making decision on Miller factory ride

Ducati is "very close" to making a decision on whether to bring Jack Miller into the factory team for the 2021 MotoGP season.

The Italian manufacturer ultimately retained Danilo Petrucci as the team-mate for lead rider Andrea Dovizioso this year, after much speculation during the previous campaign.

Pramac Racing boss Francesco Guidotti suggested this week he thought a promotion for Australian Miller, who earned five podiums on a satellite bike in 2019, was close.

And Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi did not dispel the rumours as he confirmed talks were already under way.

READ: Marc Marquez: I was nervous before training for the first time in two months

"We are very close to taking a decision regarding Jack, but nothing is done yet," Tardozzi said to BT Sport.

"We are discussing internally about that, we are discussing even with Jack, but no decisions at all are taken.

"We are thinking about Jack in the factory team and it is obvious we have to manage the situation because the riders who will join the factory team will be two of the five riders already under contract with Ducati so far.

"Two of the five will be there and Jack did something very good in the end of the season, so we are thinking that he could be a possibility."

Miller finished eighth in the riders' standings in 2019, just 11 points behind Petrucci in sixth, with racing in 2020 yet to get under way amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 25-year-old has a MotoGP race win to his name, having triumphed at the 2016 Dutch TT in Assen.