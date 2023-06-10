Magazine

Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash

Rins started 10th on the grid but crashed on the fourth lap before he was transported to a hospital in Florence, where scans confirmed he had broken his tibia and fibula.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 23:32 IST , Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Alex Rins.
File image of Alex Rins. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
File image of Alex Rins. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will undergo two operations after breaking his right leg in a crash during Saturday’s sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, his team said.

The Spaniard started 10th on the grid but crashed on the fourth lap before he was transported to a hospital in Florence, where scans confirmed he had broken his tibia and fibula.

“The rider will undergo a first surgery this evening at the Careggi University Hospital (Florence), where doctors will attach an external fixator to stabilize his right leg and reduce swelling,” LCR Honda said in a statement.

“He will remain under observation and once cleared, he will return to Spain to undergo a final surgery.”

Rins, who left Suzuki after their decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season, gave the Honda satellite team their first win in five years when he took the chequered flag at the Grand Prix of the Americas in April. 

