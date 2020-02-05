Home Moto GP Moto GP: Andrea Iannone to miss Sepang test as anti-doping case continues Andrea Iannone will not take part in Moto GP's pre-season testing in Sepang after it was confirmed he remains provisionally suspended. Tom Webber 05 February, 2020 11:06 IST Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone. - Getty Images Tom Webber 05 February, 2020 11:06 IST Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone will miss Moto GP's Sepang test this weekend as his anti-doping case rumbles on.Iannone was provisionally suspended in December after returning an adverse finding of a non-specified substance in a urine sample taken at last year's Malaysian Grand Prix. The Italian requested analysis of his B sample, which confirmed the initial result.Iannone presented his case to the International Disciplinary Court on Tuesday and will remain suspended until a panel of three judges reach a decision. Pre-season testing will take place at Sepang from Friday until Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.