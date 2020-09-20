Moto GP

Emilia Romagna GP: Francesco Bagnaia rues error in qualifying

Bagnaia was stripped of pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix for exceeding track limits.

Reuters
20 September, 2020 13:27 IST

Francesco Bagnaia has dropped down to fifth on the grid.   -  REUTERS

Reuters
20 September, 2020 13:27 IST

Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia rued his error in qualifying that led to him being stripped of pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saying officials had made the correct decision.

The Italian, who set a blistering time of 1:30.973 on his final lap on Saturday, had his time cancelled for exceeding track limits, dropping down to fifth on the grid.

ALSO READ | Morbidelli seals first victory at San Marino GP

“Today could have been the perfect day but unfortunately I lost my time. It was the correct choice,” said Bagnaia, 23. “In sector three I was very strong and very fast. But, I was too hungry in the last corner and I opened the gas too much and I went wide,” he told Autosport.

 

Bagnaia expressed confidence he can stay competitive despite the penalty.

“We have demonstrated we are very strong, and it’s more important the pace than the lap time,” he added. “For sure, it was better to start on the front row. But in any case, the pace is so good, so maybe the race will not be a problem.”

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales will start from the front of the grid ahead of Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller and Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related