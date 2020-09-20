Home Moto GP Emilia Romagna GP: Francesco Bagnaia rues error in qualifying Bagnaia was stripped of pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix for exceeding track limits. Reuters 20 September, 2020 13:27 IST Francesco Bagnaia has dropped down to fifth on the grid. - REUTERS Reuters 20 September, 2020 13:27 IST Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia rued his error in qualifying that led to him being stripped of pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saying officials had made the correct decision.The Italian, who set a blistering time of 1:30.973 on his final lap on Saturday, had his time cancelled for exceeding track limits, dropping down to fifth on the grid.ALSO READ | Morbidelli seals first victory at San Marino GP“Today could have been the perfect day but unfortunately I lost my time. It was the correct choice,” said Bagnaia, 23. “In sector three I was very strong and very fast. But, I was too hungry in the last corner and I opened the gas too much and I went wide,” he told Autosport. A welcome boost for @HRC_MotoGP! @alexmarquez73 tops the warm-up session ahead of @mvkoficial12 and @FabioQ20! #EmiliaRomagnaGP pic.twitter.com/wzm7vZG50C— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) September 20, 2020 Bagnaia expressed confidence he can stay competitive despite the penalty.“We have demonstrated we are very strong, and it’s more important the pace than the lap time,” he added. “For sure, it was better to start on the front row. But in any case, the pace is so good, so maybe the race will not be a problem.”Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales will start from the front of the grid ahead of Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller and Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos