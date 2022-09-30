India to host first MotoGP World Championships race in 2023

India will host its first MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year, the organisers was announced on Friday.

The track has already hosted Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

"We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organisers Dorna, said in a statement.

India represents a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.

"It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event," Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.

Moto GP is the top-flight competition of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits under the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM.)