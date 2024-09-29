Indonesia GP 2024: Martin wins to extend lead over Bagnaia

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led a crash-hit Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday from start to finish to win his third race of the season and extend his lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia to 21 points.

The Spaniard finished ahead of 20-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta, who put the championship leader under serious pressure, and third-placed Bagnaia of Ducati.

The Spaniard controlled the race from pole position in sweltering conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island, where outside title rivals Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez crashed out.

Victory means the 26-year-old put a tumble in Saturday’s sprint behind him, cancelling out the gains his Italian Ducati rival made after securing victory in that race.

In front of a crowd of 60,000 in motorbike-mad Indonesia, there was an intense all-Italian battle for the final podium place between Bagnaia, Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Marcho Bezzecchi.

But Bagnaia, who won at Mandalika last year, nabbed it after his teammate Bastianini crashed out with six laps remaining and he overtook Morbidelli.

With inputs from AFP