MotoGP: Jack Miller wins rain-hit French Grand Prix It was Jack Miller's second consecutive victory in the 2021 MotoGP season following his success in the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month. Reuters 16 May, 2021 18:57 IST Jack Miller is the first Australian rider to seal back-to-back MotoGP wins since Casey Stoner in the 2012 season. - Getty Images Reuters 16 May, 2021 18:57 IST Ducati's Jack Miller held his nerve in a crash-filled MotoGP race in rainy conditions to win the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday, with the Australian finishing ahead of local hopes Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo. It was Miller's second consecutive victory following his success in the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, making him the first Australian to seal back-to-back wins since Casey Stoner in 2012.In chaotic scenes at the Bugatti Circuit following a spell of heavy rain, a number of riders including defending champion Joan Mir, six-time champion Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins failed to finish the race.