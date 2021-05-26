Home Moto GP Jack Miller to continue with Ducati for 2022 Moto GP season Australia's Jack Miller will continue to ride for the Ducati team next season. Reuters 26 May, 2021 09:19 IST Jack Miller celebrates on the podium after winning the French Grand Prix. - AP Reuters 26 May, 2021 09:19 IST Australian Jack Miller will continue with the Ducati Moto GP team next season, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday.Miller has won the last two races in Spain and in France, becoming the first Australian to take back-to-back wins in the top category since two times world champion Casey Stoner in 2012.He is now fourth in the standings after five races, 16 points behind Yamaha's French leader Fabio Quartararo. Ducati leads the constructors' and team standings."Now I can solely concentrate on the current season. We are fourth in the standings, not far from the leader, and the championship is still very long," said the Australian. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.