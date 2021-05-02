Home Moto GP Jack Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two Fabio Quartararo had opened up a two-second advantage at the front but a bike issue saw his pace drop, allowing Miller to snatch the lead with 10 laps remaining. Reuters 02 May, 2021 19:04 IST Jack Miller held off Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia to take the MotoGP chequered flag for the first time since winning the 2016 Dutch GP. - Getty Images Reuters 02 May, 2021 19:04 IST Ducati's Jack Miller edged out teammate Francesco Bagnaia to claim only his second MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday.RELATED | No target for Marquez in Jerez on return to site of season-ending crash Yamaha's pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo recovered from a slow start to open up a two-second advantage at the front but a bike issue saw his pace drop significantly, allowing Miller to snatch the lead with 10 laps remaining.Miller held off Bagnaia to take the chequered flag for the first time since winning the 2016 Dutch Grand Prix, while Franco Morbidelli finished third for Petronas Yamaha SRT. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.