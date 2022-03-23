Home Moto GP Moto GP extends deal for Malaysian Grand Prix Moto GP has extended its contract with the Malaysian Grand Prix until 2024 and is negotiating a further two races. AFP Paris 23 March, 2022 18:24 IST The Malaysian Grand Prix will be held in Sepang, Malaysia. - REUTERS AFP Paris 23 March, 2022 18:24 IST Moto GP has extended its contract with the Malaysian Grand Prix until 2024 and is negotiating a further two races, championship promoter Dorna announced on Wednesday.ALSO READ - I’m O.K. after Indonesia GP warm-up crash - MarquezMoto GP said in a statement that the two sides were “already in discussion to extend the agreement until 2026.”Sepang has been on the MotoGP calendar since 1999. This year it will be held on the weekend of October 23, after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more stories on Moto GP. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :