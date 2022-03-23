Moto GP extends deal for Malaysian Grand Prix

Moto GP has extended its contract with the Malaysian Grand Prix until 2024 and is negotiating a further two races, championship promoter Dorna announced on Wednesday.

Moto GP said in a statement that the two sides were “already in discussion to extend the agreement until 2026.”

Sepang has been on the MotoGP calendar since 1999. This year it will be held on the weekend of October 23, after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.