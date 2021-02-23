Fausto Gresini dies aged 60 after prolonged COVID-19 battle

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini has died at the age of 60 after a prolonged battle with COVID-19, Gresini Racing said on Tuesday.

Gresini, a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s, was taken to hospital in Bologna and placed in a medically-induced coma after contracting the virus in December.

The Italian was brought out of it last month when his condition improved but complications forced medical staff to attach a mechanical respirator and put him in a coma once again last week.

"The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately, we are forced to share with all of you," the team said in a statement.

"After nearly two months battling against COVID, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60."