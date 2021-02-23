Home Moto GP Fausto Gresini dies aged 60 after prolonged COVID-19 battle Gresini, a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s, was taken to hospital in Bologna and placed in a medically-induced coma after contracting the virus in December. Reuters 23 February, 2021 16:04 IST Regining world champion Fausto Gresini (centre) waves his caps after winning the 125 cc race of the Madrid Motorcycling Grand prix near Madrid in 1986. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Reuters 23 February, 2021 16:04 IST MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini has died at the age of 60 after a prolonged battle with COVID-19, Gresini Racing said on Tuesday.Gresini, a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s, was taken to hospital in Bologna and placed in a medically-induced coma after contracting the virus in December.The Italian was brought out of it last month when his condition improved but complications forced medical staff to attach a mechanical respirator and put him in a coma once again last week."The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately, we are forced to share with all of you," the team said in a statement."After nearly two months battling against COVID, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.