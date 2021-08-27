Qatar to host MotoGP 2022 season-opener on March 6

Qatar's Losail circuit will host the opening MotoGP of next season on March 6, according to the provisional calendar released by promoters Dorna on Friday.

The entire calendar is yet to be approved by the International Motorcycling Federation. The pre-season for factory test riders and rookies will be held in Sepang, Malaysia, from January 31 to February 2.

Sepang will again be the venue for pre-season testing open to all riders on February 5-6, with Indonesia's new Mandalika street circuit hosting another round of practice on February 11-13.