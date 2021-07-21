Home Moto GP Thai MotoGP round cancelled due to COVID-19 The Thailand Grand Prix race, initially set to be the 16th round of the 2021 MotoGP season, had been scheduled for the October 15 to 17 weekend. Reuters 21 July, 2021 18:05 IST The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to COVID-19 this season. - Getty Images Reuters 21 July, 2021 18:05 IST The Thailand Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the 2021 season, had been scheduled for October 15 to 17 weekend.RELATED | Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19, Americas GP in October "Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement, adding that it is working on a replacement race.Thailand has officially recorded more than 420,000 COVID-19 infections and 3,408 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to COVID-19 following the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was cancelled as well, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place. Read more stories on Moto GP. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :