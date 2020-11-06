Rossi cleared to race at European GP after second negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been cleared to return to action for this weekend's European Grand Prix in Valencia after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Friday.

The Italian, who missed two races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit because of the virus, was cleared to travel from Italy to Spain after passing an initial coronavirus test on Thursday.

He underwent another COVID-19 test on Friday morning and was forced to sit out of the first two practice sessions at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

But Yamaha has now confirmed the 41-year-old will take part in the rest of the European GP weekend, starting with FP3 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rossi's team mate Maverick Vinales will have to start Sunday's race from the pitlane after Yamaha had to exceed his engine allocation.

With three rounds remaining, Vinales sits third in the championship standings, 19 points behind leader Joan Mir of Suzuki.