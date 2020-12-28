Motorsport in 2020: F1, MotoGP, Le Mans, W Series, Formula E highlights

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Formula One (F1), MotoGP, W Series, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2019-20 Formula E seasons were heavily affected, with several races either postponed or cancelled.

The latest F1 edition began on July 5 with back-to-back Grands Prix (GP) in Austria, while the women's racing series was called off because of COVID-19. On the other hand, MotoGP resumed with the Spanish GP in Jerez.

READ | UFC, Boxing in 2020: Highlights from Combat Sports

Here are the important talking points from the world of motorsports in 2020.

June 4: The second edition of the world's premier women's motorsport event -- 2020 W Series racing world championship, which is an eight-race competition -- is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic after a couple of postponements.

Joan Mir celebrates after winning the 2020 MotoGP title and becoming Suzuki's first world champion in two decades. - Getty Images

July 19: Six-time and defending MotoGP drivers' champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda team suffers a season-ending injury at the first race of the 2020 season in Jerez. He breaks the humerus in his right arm and undergoes multiple surgeries.

August 9: Portuguese racer Antonio Felix da Costa and his Chinese motor racing team DS Techeetah win the Formula E drivers' and constructors' championships for the 2019-20 season, respectively, at the Berlin Tempelhof Circuit.

RELATED | Basketball in 2020: NBA, WNBA highlights of the COVID-hit year

September 6: Scuderia AlphaTauri racer Pierre Gasly bags his first Formula One race victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, thereby becoming the 109th different race winner in F1 and the first Frenchman to win a GP since Olivier Panis in 1996.

Sergio Perez, who will move from Racing Point to Red Bull next season, achieved hs first F1 win at the 2020 Sakhir GP after contesting 190 races -- the longest wait for a victory in the sport's history. - Getty Images

September 20: The Toyota Gazoo Racing team comprising Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima win the 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP1 class title. Toyota and Ashton Martin leave as the LMP1 Teams' and GTE Manufacturers' champions, respectively.

October 25: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who has also raced for McLaren, secures a record-breaking 92nd Formula One victory at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix to overtake former record-holder Michael Schumacher, who had 91 F1 wins for Ferrari and Benetton.

ALSO READ | Golf in 2020: Highlights of the coronavirus-hit year

November 1: Mercedes-AMG Formula One team creates a new record by winning a seventh consecutive F1 constructors' championship (2014 to 2020) at the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP to surpass previous record-holder Scuderia Ferrari, which had six straight titles (1999 to 2004).

Toyota Gazoo Racing Team member Kazuki Nakajima pictured in his car during the 24 Hours of Le Mans event. - Getty Images

November 15: Mercedes' British racer Lewis Hamilton secures a record-equalling seventh F1 world drivers' championship at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix to tie with German legend Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in Formula One history.

November 15: Spanish racer Joan Mir and his Japanese motorcycle team Suzuki Ecstar secure their maiden MotoGP drivers' and teams' championships, respectively, at the 2020 Valencian Community motorcycle Grand Prix.

RELATED | Football in 2020: Highlights of the coronavirus-hit year

November 22: Italian constructor Ducati wins the 2020 MotoGP constructors' championship, its first title since 2007, at the Portuguese motorcycle Grand Prix following a 50-point deduction for Yamaha, despite having no riders in the championship's top three.

December 6: Racing Point F1 Team's racer Sergio Perez claims his first-ever Formula One victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, thereby becoming the 110th different race winner in F1 and the first Mexican driver to win a GP since Pedro Rodriguez in 1970.