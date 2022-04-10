Motorsport Photos Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix to increase his lead at the top of the driver's standings while his championship rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull was forced to retire. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2022 17:09 IST Team Sportstar 10 April, 2022 17:09 IST Ferrari's Carlos Sainz horrible weekend continued as after a frustrating qualifying session on Saturday where he finished ninth, he spun out of the Australian Grand Prix on the third lap in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 1/11 Red Bull's Sergio Perez had begun the race from P3 but Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton overtook him on the opening lap. However, Perez got the position back on the tenth lap. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 2/11 Alpine driver Fernando Alonso pulled off a brilliant move to go past Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly on lap 19. Photo: AP 3/11 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel had a race-ending crash on lap 24 which brought a Safety Car on track. Photo: AFP 4/11 Following a safety car restart on lap 27, Red Bull's Max Verstappen came mighty close to overtaking race leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 5/11 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's hopes of catching race leader Charles Leclerc were dashed when he was forced to retire from the race on lap 39. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 6/11 Lando Norris (front) and Daniel Ricciardo (back) gave McLaren its first double points finish of the season finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Photo: AFP 7/11 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes the chequered flag to win the Australian Grand Prix. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 8/11 Red Bull's Sergio Perez did major damage limitation for his team in the constructor's championship by finishing second after his teammate Max Verstappen's unfortunate retirement on lap 39. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 9/11 Mercedes driver George Russell finished third, ahead of his teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who had to settle for fourth. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 10/11 Williams' Alex Albon won his team's first points of the season by finishing tenth after starting from the back of the grid and driving 57 of the 58 laps on the same set of tyres. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 11/11