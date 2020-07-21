India's MRF Tyres to make maiden attempt at European Rally Championship

India's MRF Tyres is set to make its maiden attempt at the European Rally Championship opener this week at the Rally di Roma Capitale. This will be the first time the Indian tyre company is competing in a full season of European rallying.

Irish star Craig Breen will team up with Paul Nagle in the Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5, competing in each of the six rounds of the 2020 ERC season. Breen is no stranger to top-level rallying in Europe, having achieved podiums in the World Rally Championship and having five wins in the ERC.



Meanwhile, the Finnish duo of Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen will drive the Team MRF Tyres Skoda Fabia R5 evo2 in the ERC1 category taking a partial 2020 campaign. Lindholm currently leads the Finnish Championship after taking two wins and a podium so far this year.

READ | Hamilton braced for 'super-weird' Silverstone race



After years of success in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship that include nine titles, the move to the ERC represents a new challenge for MRF Tyres. Overall, the season will see three gravel rallies and three tarmac rallies.



MRF Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen said, “We are happy to see MRF Tyres progress to compete at the highest level of rallying in Europe with the European Rally Championship. We know that the road ahead is filled with challenges which we shall strive to overcome, but this is a start for us in this competitive arena. We at MRF Tyres along with our partners in this journey are committed to the development of our product and learning about our competition.”