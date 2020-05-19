Motorsport Motorsport NASCAR’s Pocono races might be run without fans Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. AP Washington 19 May, 2020 11:26 IST Martin Truex Jr. on the Pocono Raceway - Getty Images AP Washington 19 May, 2020 11:26 IST Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to start off without fans.Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said on Monday that if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.READ | Sainz will be treated like a 'demi-god' at Ferrari, says Gene Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn’t ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos