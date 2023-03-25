Motorsport

Nelson Piquet ordered to pay USD 950,000 for racist, homophobic comments against Hamilton

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Reuters
25 March, 2023 12:15 IST
25 March, 2023 12:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former Formula One driver Nelson Piquet of Brazil (right) and Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: Former Formula One driver Nelson Piquet of Brazil (right) and Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2015. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Brazil’s triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday.

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Also Read
FIA to clarify rules that led to Alonso chaos at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Hamilton called for action to change “archaic mindsets” after footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June. Piquet, 70, apologised to the British driver and said his comments had been mistranslated. Piquet’s daughter Kelly is Verstappen’s partner.

In another clip which surfaced later, Piquet used racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in a podcast interview when describing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 championship to Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton, who was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship last June, is the sport’s only Black driver.

The charges were brought by four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, which wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian Reals for alleged moral damages.

In his decision, Judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said the amount of compensation was given “in the sense that one should not only appreciate the reparative function of civil liability but also (and perhaps mainly) the punitive function so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia”.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us