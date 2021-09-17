Moto GP: Pramac Ducati rider Zarco to have arm surgery next week

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco has scheduled arm surgery for next week but said he hopes not to miss any Moto GP races.

The Frenchman has been suffering from 'arm pump', a painful and common problem for Moto GP riders triggered by repeated use of muscles in the forearm.

"I'm going to have the operation next Wednesday," Zarco told broadcaster Canal+.

"That way I'll be ready for Austin, as I will recover quite quickly. I have diagnosed the problem well. This weekend, I'm probably going to be in pain. It's embarrassing, but I'm used to it and it's not the end of the world either."

The U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas is scheduled for October 3.

Zarco is fourth overall in the championship ahead of this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Italy's Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit.

He had wrist surgery in August last year following a big crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.