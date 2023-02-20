Red Bull Showrun comes to Mumbai, Coulthard to enthral F1 fans

Red Bull India and Oracle Red Bull Racing are all set to enthral F1 enthusiasts with the Red Bull Showrun in Mumbai along with racing legend and 13-time F1 champion David Coulthard.

The spectacle can be witnessed on the scenic roads of Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai on Sunday morning with Coulthard driving the RB7 F1 racing car.

Red Bull Racing remains the only team to win all the Indian GP during its three-year stint at the Buddh International Circuit. This is not the first time Red Bull will be bringing its Showrun to the country — its last appearance in India was at the Hyderabad Showrun in 2015, with Coulthard behind the wheel.

Red Bull athlete and Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza will also be seen showing off his daredevil act along with a host of other acts.

Speaking about his return to Mumbai and driving the F1 car on Indian soil once again, Coulthard said, “Namaste India! I am very excited to be coming back to your wonderful city again. It’s been a while since my last trip to Mumbai, but it feels like I never really left. India has gained such a strong fan base for F1. I am sure when I drive those dazzling streets at Bandstand, I will see a huge turnaround of the crowd. Looking forward to seeing you all in Aamchi Mumbai on the 12th of March.”