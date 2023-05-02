Motorsport

Newey agrees contract extension with Red Bull

The Briton has designed title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in more than 40 years in the sport and was reportedly in the final year of his contract as Red Bull’s chief technical officer.

Reuters
London 02 May, 2023 09:24 IST
London 02 May, 2023 09:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, looks on in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, looks on in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Briton has designed title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in more than 40 years in the sport and was reportedly in the final year of his contract as Red Bull’s chief technical officer.

Red Bull’s technical head Adrian Newey, one of Formula One’s most successful designers of all time, has signed a contract extension with the reigning world champions, motorsport.com reported on Monday.

Also Read
Verstappen says he can be pleased with second on a learning day

A team spokesman said contracts were not publicly discussed but indicated Newey, 64, “won’t be going anywhere for some time”.

The Briton has designed title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in more than 40 years in the sport and was reportedly in the final year of his contract as Red Bull’s chief technical officer.

He joined Red Bull from McLaren in 2006, with the team winning four drivers’ and constructors’ titles in a row from 2010-2013 with Sebastian Vettel.

They won both titles last year, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen now chasing his third championship in a row.

Red Bull have won all four races so far this season, three of them one-two.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us