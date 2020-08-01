Renault breaks curfew to fix Ricciardo's car

Renault broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo's car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said it had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday's two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.

The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth fastest in second practice.