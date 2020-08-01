Motorsport Motorsport Renault breaks curfew to fix Ricciardo's car No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty. Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 16:47 IST Daniel Ricciardo poses for a photo during the F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. (File Photo) - Getty Images Reuters SILVERSTONE 01 August, 2020 16:47 IST Renault broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo's car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.The team said it had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday's two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth fastest in second practice. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos