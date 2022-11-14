Motorsport

Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren

Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after causing collision with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil.

Reuters
14 November, 2022 11:17 IST
14 November, 2022 11:17 IST
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton

Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after causing collision with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil.

Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday.

Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was “wholly to blame” for the incident at Interlagos and also dished out two penalty points to take his tally to eight for the 12-month period.

Also Read
Brazilian GP: Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed “who he really is”

“Ricciardo explained that in his view, he had slowed sufficiently that he was not going to collide with Magnussen and that he slightly misjudged it,” they said in a statement.

Ricciardo retired on the spot and McLaren team mate Lando Norris also failed to finish, leaving the team 19 points behind Renault-owned Alpine in the battle for fourth place in the championship and only Abu Dhabi remaining.

“I think the biggest disappointment is that it was such a small touch but it had massive consequences,” said Ricciardo, who apologised to the team.

“I feel most times, a small touch like that, you can get away with it. So it was pretty unfortunate for both of us,” added the Australian, who has no race seat lined up for next season.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us