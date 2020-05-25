Motorsport Motorsport Russell wins Virtual Monaco GP, Aubameyang pays the penalty There was no catching George Russell in the Virtual Monaco GP as he won by almost 40 seconds, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished back in 16th. Peter Thompson 25 May, 2020 10:43 IST George Russell dominated the Vitual Monaco Grand Prix while Valtteri Bottas finished 11th. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 25 May, 2020 10:43 IST George Russell dominated the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix to seal back-to-back victories and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was well off the pace on his debut. Russell started second on the grid behind Pietro Fittipaldi, but the Williams driver never looked back after getting off to a flyer. The Brit stormed into the lead soon after the lights went out and stayed in front for the rest of the 39-lap race on Sunday. Russell, winner of the virtual Spanish Grand Prix last time out, took the chequered flag by a mammoth margin of 39 seconds from the Mercedes of Esteban Gutierrez. There were a whole host of collisions and penalties in a race that ended with Charles Leclerc in third spot and his younger brother Arthur fifth.READ: Lewis Hamilton reveals COVID-19 lockdown low Alex Albon recovered from a big spin to work his way back up and take fourth place from Arthur Leclerc on the final lap. Valtteri Bottas crossed the line back in 11th in his first attempt at online racing after taking a spin entering Casino Square. There was no shortage of wheel-to-wheel action and Arsenal striker Aubameyang finished back in 16th after being hit with a string of penalties. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos