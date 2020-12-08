Motorsport Motorsport George Russell is a world champion material - Brawn Brawn, in a column on the formula1.com website, says Rusell could emerge as an F1 star. Reuters London 08 December, 2020 11:55 IST Mercedes GP's George Russell. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters London 08 December, 2020 11:55 IST Brawn has also Briton George Russell, who stood in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton while the seven-times world champion was recovering from COVID-19, for an exceptional performance.“I always thought he was a good Grand Prix driver,” said the former Mercedes team boss. “But you never know if he has that last little bit of speed that marks you out as a brilliant driver. George demonstrated that he has got that extra little bit and a star is born. There is now no doubt that he’s F1 world champion material.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos