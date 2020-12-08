Motorsport

George Russell is a world champion material - Brawn

Brawn, in a column on the formula1.com website, says Rusell could emerge as an F1 star.

Reuters
London 08 December, 2020 11:55 IST

Mercedes GP's George Russell. - GETTY IMAGES

Brawn has also Briton George Russell, who stood in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton while the seven-times world champion was recovering from COVID-19, for an exceptional performance.

“I always thought he was a good Grand Prix driver,” said the former Mercedes team boss.

“But you never know if he has that last little bit of speed that marks you out as a brilliant driver. George demonstrated that he has got that extra little bit and a star is born. There is now no doubt that he’s F1 world champion material.”

