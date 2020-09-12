Motorsport Motorsport Sergio Perez handed one place grid drop for Tuscan GP Perez sent Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen into the gravel after the contact in Friday's second session of practice. Reuters MUGELLO (ITALY) 12 September, 2020 18:25 IST Perez had argued that the Mugello pit lane was long and he had already reached a high speed by the time of the incident and had been unable to take a different approach. - Getty Images Reuters MUGELLO (ITALY) 12 September, 2020 18:25 IST Racing Point's Sergio Perez will have a one-place grid drop for Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello as a result of a collision with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in Friday practice.The Mexican sent Raikkonen into the gravel after the contact in the day's second session, bringing out red flags due to debris on the track at the Italian circuit which is hosting a grand prix for the first time.Stewards ruled the Mexican, who had been leaving the pits, was wholly to blame but reduced the penalty from the usual three positions.READ | Lando Norris lifted by the return of F1 fans in COVID-hit season Perez had argued that the Mugello pit lane was long and he had already reached a high speed by the time of the incident and had been unable to take a different approach."Its very tough to see another car when you're coming out of the pit lane and the angle to re-join the track is difficult too," he said."I knew he was close, but it's very difficult to judge the distance between cars and I couldnt avoid him sadly."It just shows that its going to be tricky on this narrow circuit this weekend and we know that track position is going to be very important here." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos