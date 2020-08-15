Motorsport Motorsport Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweeps Spanish GP front row The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix. Reuters 15 August, 2020 19:46 IST Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after qualifying in pole position. - REUTERS Reuters 15 August, 2020 19:46 IST Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya.The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix.Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest challenger in the standings, will start in third place with Mexican Sergio Perez lining up fourth for Racing Point on his return after missing two races due to COVID-19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos