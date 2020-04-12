"World champion in all our eyes" – F1 leads tributes to Stirling Moss

Formula One teams and drivers have led the tributes to Stirling Moss, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

Moss' wife confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in Mayfair after a long illness.

Moss is considered the greatest F1 driver never to win the world championship, having finished runner-up four times and third three times from 1955 to 1961.

He is nonetheless viewed as one of motorsport's finest competitors, having won 212 of the 529 races he entered across different disciplines.

READ | Stirling Moss - gifted driver and British sporting icon

Former Benetton and Sauber driver Johnny Herbert was one of many to post tributes to Moss on social media, describing him as "world champion in all our eyes".

McLaren's official Twitter account posted a tribute describing Moss as "a prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman".

The team said he will leave "an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport".

All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020

Alfa Romeo described Moss as "a true sporting legend" while Williams driver George Russell said: "Only had the pleasure of meeting [Moss] briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected."

Williams said Moss was "a true icon of our sport", while Haas tweeted to describe Moss as "a formidable racer and a real gentleman".

RIP Sir Stirling Moss.



Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected.



My thoughts are with his family. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020

Former F1 driver and now broadcaster Martin Brundle described Moss as "a mighty racer and gentleman" who "survived the most dangerous era of motorsport".

Moss, he added, "had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him".

The official Mercedes account tweeted: "Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we'll miss you."

Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020

Former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno expressed his sympathy and said Moss had been a source of private support "over many years".

Bruno tweeted: "I am very saddened to hear the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. He privately supported me over many years and was an amazing driver in his time, he will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family and all that had the pleasure of knowing him."