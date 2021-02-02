Motorsport Motorsport TVS Racing clinches 2020 Indian National Rally Championship TVS Racing had a hundred percent race win percentage in 2020 INRC. Team Sportstar Hampi 02 February, 2021 14:54 IST TVS Racing crowned champion in 2020 Indian National Rally Championship. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Hampi 02 February, 2021 14:54 IST TVS Racing team ended 2020 on a victorious note, clinching the Indian National Rally Championships (INRC) across all categories.In the final round of the season, which was held at Hampi in Karnataka, R Nataraj, riding a RTR 450 FX, stood first in the Super Bike (Pro Expert) Class Group A.Sameul Jacob, riding a RTR 200, took pole position in Class 4 of the Super Sport (260) Group B.Rajendra RE stood first in the Super Bike (Pro Expert) class Group A with an RTR 450 FX. Pinkesh Thakkar on NTORQ SXR took top spot in Class 7 of the Group B Scooters (210).READ | Rio shelves plan to build new F1 track in forest area Aishwarya Pissay took the top spot in the Group B Ladies Class, riding an RTR 200. The team also clinched the Tuners Trophy in all classes.Commenting on the team’s performance, team manager B Selvaraj said, "I am extremely happy that TVS Racing had a hundred percent race win in 2020 INRC... I would like to thank all the TVS Racing team members for their relentless hard work in keeping the motorcycles and scooters at its best form and supporting the team in every step.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos