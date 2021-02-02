TVS Racing clinches 2020 Indian National Rally Championship

TVS Racing team ended 2020 on a victorious note, clinching the Indian National Rally Championships (INRC) across all categories.

In the final round of the season, which was held at Hampi in Karnataka, R Nataraj, riding a RTR 450 FX, stood first in the Super Bike (Pro Expert) Class Group A.

Sameul Jacob, riding a RTR 200, took pole position in Class 4 of the Super Sport (260) Group B.

Rajendra RE stood first in the Super Bike (Pro Expert) class Group A with an RTR 450 FX. Pinkesh Thakkar on NTORQ SXR took top spot in Class 7 of the Group B Scooters (210).

READ | Rio shelves plan to build new F1 track in forest area

Aishwarya Pissay took the top spot in the Group B Ladies Class, riding an RTR 200. The team also clinched the Tuners Trophy in all classes.

Commenting on the team’s performance, team manager B Selvaraj said, "I am extremely happy that TVS Racing had a hundred percent race win in 2020 INRC... I would like to thank all the TVS Racing team members for their relentless hard work in keeping the motorcycles and scooters at its best form and supporting the team in every step.”