Max Verstappen, reigning Formula One world champion and current championship leader, won the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Verstappen extended his lead over championship rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver started the race on pole but crashed out during lap 18.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished second in the 300th race of his career.

George Russell, Hamilton’s teammate, clinched the final place on the podium.