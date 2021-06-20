Motorsport Motorsport Verstappen wins in France to stretch overall lead The victory at Le Castellet was a third in a row for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished third. Reuters 20 June, 2021 20:20 IST Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 20 June, 2021 20:20 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and stretch his Formula One lead to 12 points on Sunday.READ | Hamilton dispels 'myth' over Mercedes chassis swap The victory at Le Castellet was a third in a row for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished third. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :