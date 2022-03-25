Motorsport

Saudi Arabian GP: Vettel remains out due to COVID, Hulkenberg to step in again for Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Vettel had missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the race.

Reuters
25 March, 2022 13:23 IST

FILE PHOTO: Sebastian Vettel has not recovered from COVID-19 and will once again be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Aston Martin said on Friday.   -  REUTERS

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will race for Aston Martin at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the team said on Friday, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel failing to recover from COVID-19 in time for the race.

Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the virus, with reserve driver Hulkenberg replacing him and finishing the race 17th.

 

Aston Martin said Hulkenberg will once again step in for Vettel, who is expected to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix that is scheduled for April 8-10.

"@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah."

Teams will be in action at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah later on Friday for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's main race.

