JK Tyre National Racing: Vishnu Prasad, Amir scorch the track

MSport boys Vishnu Prasad (Chennai) and Amir Sayed (Kottayam) dominated the opening day's proceedings in the 23rd JK Tyre – FMSCI National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Friday.

The drivers were returning to this circuit after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, the re-design did pose some challenges for them. But Vishnu and Amir handled them with aplomb. The former, as expected, finished on top in the LGB Formula 4 class that had its cup of thrills and frills.

READ| Lewis Hamilton fit to race at Abu Dhabi GP after COVID-19 recovery

However, it was Amir who turned out to be the star of the day as he picked a double in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The 16-year-old, on his very first visit to this circuit, drove a commanding first race winning from lights to flag. The second race, however, turned out to be the best. Starting eighth on the grid, he planned it properly and hunted down the front runners one by one before taking the chequered flag in style.

READ| Russell plays down 'throwaway remark' on Mercedes move

The interesting thing was, he adapted to the track conditions very well. “I was prepared and, I knew, I had the pace. The whole goal was to stay out of trouble and set good laps comfortably and win the race,” said an elated Amir.

“There were some tough moments too since I had started eighth. I waited for the opportunities, made my moves and won it."

Sethu magic in Sriperumbudur

International rider Rajiv Sethu posted an impressive win in the first race of the Pro-Stock 165cc class ahead of Eneos Honda Erula Racing teammate Mathana Kumar as the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship kicked off at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur on Friday.

Sethu came up with a commanding performance to beat the challenge of his nearest rival with a 4.757 seconds lead.

After a strong performance in the morning qualifier, Sethu continued the good form and finished the first race in a time of 12:08:653.

With inputs from PTI