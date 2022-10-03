National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Atanu to take on Gurucharan in archery final

Atanu beat Parth Salunkhe 6-0 in the quarterfinals and fellow Olympian Tarundeep Rai 6-0 in the semifinals on his way to reaching the final. 

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 03 October, 2022 20:49 IST
Atanu Das in action. (FILE)

Atanu Das in action. (FILE) | Photo Credit:

Olympian Atanu Das showed his old touch as he made it to the recurve men’s individual summit clash at the Sanskardham archery ground in the National Games here on Monday.

Atanu will take on Gurucharan Besra in the final.

Tarundeep had beaten another seasoned archer, Jayanta Talukdar, 6-2 in the last-eight.

Besra overcame Gaurav Lambe 7-1 in the semifinals.

Anshika Kumari Singh, who got past Simranjeet Kaur 6-4 in the semis, and Sangeeta, who trounced Avani 6-0 in the last four, qualified for the recurve women’s final as established names such as Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari lost prior to the semifinals.

