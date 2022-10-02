National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Defending champion Haryana hammers Gujarat in women’s hockey

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Rajkot 02 October, 2022 22:21 IST
National runners-up Tamil Nadu men started the campaign on a winning note in Group B with a 3-0 win over Jharkhand. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion Haryana hammered Gujarat 30-1 in a Group A match in the women’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Sunday.

The floodgates opened in the second minute as Haryana warmed up for tougher matches by pumping in 12 goals at half-time.

Catch the highlights of all the action on October 2nd here

National champion Odisha came back from behind to beat a spirited challenge from Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in another Group A match in the women’s section.

In Group B, Punjab picked off Karnataka 6-1 while Jharkhand withstood a late rally from Madhya Pradesh to win 4-2.

National runners-up Tamil Nadu men started the campaign on a winning note in Group B with a 3-0 win over Jharkhand. In the same pool, Karnataka recovered from an early goal to beat Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

The results

Men: Group B: Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 3-0; Karnataka bt Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

Women: Group A: Haryana bt Gujarat 30-1, Odisha bt Uttar Pradesh 3-2.

Group B: Punjab bt Karnataka 6-1; Jharkhand bt Madhya Pradesh 4-2.

