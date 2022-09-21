Mirabai Chanu to compete in National Games, Jeremy to skip due to injury

Olympic silver meadllist Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action at the National Games in Gujarat, while Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga will skip the mega event due to an elbow issue.

Both Mirabai and Jeremy were among the eight top lifters, who returned home on Monday after spending more than three weeks at a rehab camp in St. Louis, the USA, after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

According to chief national coach Vijay Sharma, Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy (67kg), Sanket Sargar (55kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg) will not compete in the National Games as they are recovering from various injuries.

“Sanket began his rehab after the hand surgery and is much better now. Jeremy did his rehab for a tendon issue and is about 90 percent okay. Gurdeep had a stress fracture in his wrist and his hand was put in a brace. He will begin his rehab after October 8,” informed Sharma.

“R.V. Rahul (a former Commonwealth Games champion) was treated for his long-standing back issue and a knee problem. He is much better now. Mirabai went through general rehab and others were treated for minor issues.”

Sharma said some elite international lifters, including Mirabai and Bindyarani, will give Manipur a massive boost in the Games.