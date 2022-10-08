Mohit Sehrawat needed to protect his dislocated right shoulder. But instead of defending to avoid further injury, the Delhi judoka went for broke and won both his semifinal and final bouts within the first few seconds in the 81kg weight category to clinch the gold medal during the 36th National Games at the Mahatma Mandir Complex on Saturday.

Mohit came into NGG 2022 as the favourite, having won the Senior Nationals title in Lucknow earlier this year. But he ended up dislocating his shoulder midway through the quarterfinal against Sarabjit Singh of Punjab.

“I was leading by a point then. So I decided to play it safe because if I had called for medical attention, I would have had to concede. But he made a mistake and I got a throw. In the semifinal and final, I decided to just go for a throw if I get the right grip and it worked wonderfully for me,” said Mohit, who thanked his stars for being a left-hander.

The combat aspect got Mohit interested in the sport. He says, “Indian judokas have started doing well on the international circuit. We even won medals in the Commonwealth Games this year. For me, my immediate target is to play the Asian Games next year,” said Mohit, who now trains at SAI NCOE, Bhopal.

In other bouts, Lalhumhimi bagged Mizoram’s first gold medal of the Games when she defeated the formidable Pincky Balhara of Delhi in the 52kg final. Lalhumhimi had registered a tough win over Simran of Haryana in the semifinals and waited for an opportunity to find the right grip for a throw against Balhara.

“Me and Pincky have faced each other many times. The last time I had lost to her. So, this time I was a lot more determined,” said the Sashastra Seema Bal employee.

Madhya Pradesh’s Yamini Mourya defeated Haryana’s Savitri in the Women’s 57kg final while Vishal Ruhil of Haryana clinched the Men’s 73kg gold by defeating statemate Jatin.

RESULTS

Women

52 kg: 1. Lalhumhimi (Mizoram); 2. Pincky Balhara (Delhi); 3. L.Nungshithoi Chanu (Manipur) & Snehal RameshK (Maharashtra)

57 kg: 1. Yamini Mourya (Madhya Pradesh); 2. Savitri (Haryana); 3. Suchi Katariyal (Haryana) & L. Bembem Devi (Manipur)

Men

73 kg: 1. Vishal Ruhil (Haryana); 2. J Jatin (Haryana); 3. Pardeep Rawat (Uttrakhand) & Vikas Dalai (Haryana)

81 kg: 1. Mohit Sehrawat (Delhi); 2. Harshpreet Singh (Punjab); 3. Parvinder (Haryana) & Abhishek Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh)