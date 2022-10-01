N. Ajith broke Achinta Sheuli’s clean and jerk National Record and upset the Commonwealth Games champion to win the men’s 73kg crown at the weightlifting arena of the National Games here on Saturday.

Ajith improved upon his national-title winning performance of 297kg in March to total 315kg and beat an off-colour Achinta by 20kg.

As Achinta faltered in his first two snatch attempts and managed 130kg, Ajith hoisted 141kg to establish a handsome lead.

Ajith achieved 174kg in his second clean and jerk effort to break Achinta’s national mark by one kg and ensure his gold.

“I was aiming to break both clean and jerk and snatch (145kg) records, but I am glad I broke one,” said Ajith, aspiring to qualify for the Olympics.

Achinta, who totalled 313kg in the CWG, lifted 165kg in clean and jerk to take the silver with an aggregate of 295kg.

“My coach is working on technical issues in my snatch. After the CWG, I had some trouble between the hamstring and hips. I was undergoing rehab. With whatever training I did, I’m happy with my performance,” said Achinta.

Men’s Results: 67kg: 1. Subhash Lahre (SSCB) snatch 121kg, clean and jerk 154kg, total 275kg; 2. K.Neelam Raju (AP) 124kg, 146kg, 270kg; 3. Susant Sahu (Odi) 119kg, 151kg, 270kg; 73kg: 1. N. Ajith (TN) 141kg, 174kg, 315kg; 2. Achinta Sheuli (SSCB) 130kg, 165kg, 295kg; 3. Devapreedhan B. (Ker) 125kg, 156kg, 281kg.