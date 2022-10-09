National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Harshveer Singh wins gold in men’s 119km cycling road race

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 09 October, 2022 20:09 IST
Harshveer Singh won the men’s 119km cycling road race gold at the National Games 2022 in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Representative Image)

Harshveer Singh won the men’s 119km cycling road race gold at the National Games 2022 in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ludhiana lad Harshveer Singh Sekhon’s effort to improve his sprint performance helped him win the men's 119km cycling road race in the National Games here on Sunday.

Harshveer, an engineering graduate who switched from roller skating to cycling in 2018, stuck to the strategy prepared by his coaches and benefitted from it.

"We worked as a team. I took the lead after two laps. My team-mate and I went for a break. I thank him for his support. In the last few kilometers I was nervous. I have not been a good sprinter. In the last few months I worked on my sprint. I feel confident about my sprint now,” said 24-year-old Harshveer, whose father was a kabaddi player and mother a hockey player.

Kavita Siyag of Rajasthan emerged as a ‘surprise’ winner in the women’s 30km individual time trial event.

RESULTS
Men
119km road race: 1. Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Pun) 2:56:08.89; 2. Arvind Panwar (UP) 2:56:08.95; 3. Sreenath Lakshmikanth (TN) 2:56:09.12.
Women
30km individual time trial: 1. Kavita Siyag (Raj) 48:19.90; 2. Meenakshi (Har) 48:37.79; 3. Pranita Soman (Mah) 49:18.58.

