National Games 2022

National Games: Naveen John defends cycling time trial title

Y. B. Sarangi
Gandhinagar 08 October, 2022 19:44 IST
Men’s 38km individual time trial gold medallist Naveen John, silver medallist Arvind Panwar and bronze medallist Joel Santosh Sundaram on the podium.

Men's 38km individual time trial gold medallist Naveen John, silver medallist Arvind Panwar and bronze medallist Joel Santosh Sundaram on the podium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka’s Naveen John defended his title in the men’s 38km individual time trial in the road cycling competition of the National Games in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Naveen, who did not travel to Delhi for the 4000m individual pursuit event to focus on the road races, overcame some challenges during the race to clock 49:01.635.

“My racing suit, which has been with me through victories in seven National championships, gave up. A safety pin came in handy, but I was not in the race mindset through the first loop of 19km.

“I could see the worried look on Karnataka coach Anita’s face and reminded myself why I was here and cranked up my pace on the second loop to succeed in my mission of defending the time trial gold,” said Naveen, enjoying the nice weather preceded by a wet evening.

Tongbram Monorama Devi, who was part of the Indian team in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, defeated Chayanika Gogoi to win the Women 85km Road Race.

The results: (Road events):
Men:38km individual time trial: 1. Naveen John (Kar) 49:01.635; 2. Arvind Panwar (UP) 50:30.733; 3. Joel Santosh Sundaram (TN) 50:42.114.
Women :85km road race: 1. Tongbram Monorama Devi (Man); 2. Chayanika Gogoi (Asm); 3. Pooja Baban Danole (Mah).

