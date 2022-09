The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on September 30 (timings in IST)-

KHO KHO (Sanskardham, Ahmedabad)

Men and Women Pool matches to start from 9:30 AM

RUGBY 7s (TransStadia Football Ground, Ahmedabad)

Men and Women ranking rounds, semifinal qualification starting from 9 AM. The medal matches will start from 3 PM.

KABADDI (TransStadia, Ahmedabad)

Men and Women semifinals starting from 6 PM.

ROWING (Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad)

Men and Women heats starting from 8:30 AM.

ROLLER SKATING (Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad)

SPEED SKATING- Men and Women 10000 mts P+ E (training session from 9 AM) finals starting from 6 PM

ARTISTIC SKATING- Free skating short and long programme for Men and Women from 9 AM. Finals to begin at 5 PM

INLINE FREE STYLE SKATING- Speed Slalom round 1 for men and women from 11 AM. Finals to begin from 3PM.

SKATEBOARDING SKATING- Semifinals of park skating for men and women from 9 AM. Finals to begin from 4 PM.

LAWN BOWLS (AHMEDABAD Kensville Golf and Country Club)

Women’s Single J and Four O events to take place starting from 8:45 AM.

Men’s Triple E, Triple F followed by Women’s Four P to start from 12 PM.

WEIGHTLIFTING (Mahatma Mandir Venue 1, Gandhinagar)

Women’s 49kg at 11 AM

Men’s 61 kg at 2 PM

Women’s 55kg at 4:30 PM

FENCING (Mahatma Mandir Venue 2, Gandhinagar)

Pool stage matches and semifinals of women’s sabre individual and men’s foil individual to start from 10 AM.

Finals of Women’s sabre individual, men’s foil individual followed by women’s sabre team quaters, semis and finals to take place from 2:15 PM.

ATHLETICS ( IIT Gandhinagar)

⦿ 20 km walk finals (men and women)- 7 AM

WRESTLING (Mahatma Mandir Venue 3, Gandhinagar)

Men and women qualification round ( 11 AM to 2 PM) and finals (4PM onwards)- freestyle 57kg and 97kg, greco-roman 67kg and 87kg, WW 62kg and 76 kg.

NETBALL (Multi Purpose Hall, SAG, Bhavnagar)

Men and women medal matches from 9 AM

GYMANSTICS (Sama Sports Complex,Vadodara)

Men and Women team finals and qualifying round from 8 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM respectively.

SHOOTING (AHMEDABAD Rifle Club) (only finals included)

RIFLE/PISTOL- FINAL - 10M AIR RIFLE MEN 9 AM

FINAL - 10M AIR RIFLE WOMEN 10:30 AM

FINAL - 25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL MEN 1:15 PM

SHOT GUN- Skeet Qualification Men and Women 9 AM

TENNIS (AHMEDABAD Sabarmati Riverfront Tennis Courts)

Men’s and Women’s team semifinals - 9:30 AM