National Games 2022: Hussamuddin, Lovlina, Thapa secure semifinal spots

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin gave a clinical performance to beat National champion Rohit Mor 5-0 and book a spot in the men’s 57kg semifinals at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Sunday.

In a fascinating quarterfinal contest, Hussamuddin displayed his excellent bout management skills to get past Mor – who had beaten Hussamuddin in the National championship final last year but lost to him in the selection trials later – and set up a semifinal clash with Lallawmawma.

The experienced Hussamuddin moved nicely and mixed his body and head shots to stay ahead in the opening round.

Rohit tried to catch up but could not match Hussamuddin’s intensity in the next two rounds.

World youth champion Sachin Siwach (Junior) saw off S.Sahil in an action-packed 57kg quarterfinal bout. Both boxers bled profusely from their eyebrows, resulting in the referee stopping the bout in the second round and declaring Sachin (who led at the point of stoppage), the winner.

Big names, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, World and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Worlds medallist Saweety Boora and Commonwealth Games Jaismine Lamboria, recorded convincing wins to reach the semifinals.

Important results (quarterfinals):

Men: 51kg: Ankit Sharma (Har) bt Ajay Pendor (Mah) 5-0, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Mukesh Kumar (Del) 5-0, Avinash Chandel (HP) bt Ramakrishnan Bala (TN) 4-1; 57kg: Lallawmawma (Miz) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 3-2, Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Rohit Mor (Del) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr. (Har) bt S.Sahil (Cht) 5-0, Asif Ali (Guj) bt Jadov Deogam (Jha) 4-1; 60kg: Muhammed Etash Khan (SSCB) bt Inderjit Singh (DDNH) 5-0; 67kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Vikash (Pun) 5-0, Akash (SSCB) bt Aditya Pratap Yadav (UP) 4-1.

Women: 52kg: Rashi Sharma (UP) bt Nissy Thampy (Ker) 4-1, Minakshi (Har) bt Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) 5-0, Shobha Kohli (Utk) bt Manju Basumatary (Asm) 3-2, Anjali Sharma (MP) bt Ojibala Thounaojam (Man) 3-2; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Lucky Rana (Utk) 5-0, Pravish Konthujam (Man) bt Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) 3-2, Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Kroshmangaihsangi (Miz) 5-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Indraja K.A. (Ker) 5-0, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Shalakha Singh (Del) 5-0.