National Games: Haryana humbles Gujarat in men's hockey pre-quarterfinals

Defending champion Haryana and Maharashtra warmed up for their quarterfinal matches with wins in the men’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Thursday.

Haryana scored an unconvincing 7-0 win over lowly Gujarat. The host put up a decent fight against Haryana and could take pride in restricting the victory margin to just seven goals.

After conceding three goals in the first quarter, Gujarat came up with an improved show while defending the penalty corners and managed to frustrate the champion side. Gurmukh Singh and Iknoordeep scored a brace for Haryana while Mahakdeep Singh, Manpreet and Abhishek scored the other goals.

A brace from captain Devinder Walmiki enabled Maharashtra to beat West Bengal 2-0 in another Group B match. The women’s quarterfinals will begin on Friday.