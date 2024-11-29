 />
2032 Olympics: Australian sporting bodies welcome $250m govt funding boost

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President Ian Chesterman said the investment was particularly welcome with the home 2032 Brisbane Olympics on the horizon.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 10:49 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swimming Australia, Football Australia and Commonwealth Games Australia welcomed the proposed $250m govt funding boost. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swimming Australia, Football Australia and Commonwealth Games Australia welcomed the proposed $250m govt funding boost. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s sporting bodies have welcomed A$385 million ($250.98 million) in federal government funding over the next 18 months announced on Friday by the Australian Sports Commission.

The Win Well and Play Well schemes will offer funding for 70 sports with 95% of Olympic and Paralympic sports receiving increases as they prepare for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter and 2028 Summer Games.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President Ian Chesterman said the investment was particularly welcome with the home 2032 Brisbane Olympics on the horizon.

“It is critical to have this investment now, not only to ensure our athletes can prepare for Milano-Cortina 2026, and Los Angeles 2028 but also to ensure our team can put its best foot forward at Brisbane 2032,” he said in a news release.

“For a home Games to be successful, we need a successful Australian team and now is the time to lay the groundwork for that.”

Australia won a record 18 gold medals at this year’s Paris Olympics under the leadership of Anna Meares, who was re-appointed as Chef de Mission for the 2028 Games this week.

ALSO READ | Second review of 2032 Olympics stadiums and venues launched

“This is a record funding package for Australian sport, so they can take full advantage of the generational opportunity between now and Brisbane 2032,” said Australia’s Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells.

“Our record $385 million investment in high performance sport over the next 18 months, which includes a doubling of investment in Para sport, will enable our athletes to win well on the road to Los Angeles while also encouraging more Australians to play sport.”

Swimming Australia, Football Australia and Commonwealth Games Australia were among the other bodies to welcome the funding.

